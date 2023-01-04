Revealed: 70pc of civil servants promoted last year were men

Seven out of 10 officers promoted in the civil service in the last year were men, the latest report of the Public Service Commission (PSC) shows.

According to the report tabled in Parliament, during the 2021/2022 financial year, a total of 6,172 civil servants were promoted, with 4, 320 being male (70 per cent) while 1,852 were female (30 per cent).

“Promotion of officers is a human resource function aimed at ensuring that officers ascend to higher positions in the grading structure based on merit. The promotions that were made were intended to fill staffing gaps, boost morale and improve retention and service delivery,” reads the report.

The promoted officers were spread across 15 ministries, with the State Department of Gender having the highest number of those promoted at 2,226 while the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had the lowest number with only one male officer promoted during the year.

Ministries

Only four ministries had the number of female officers promoted being more than their male counterparts. They include the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, Ministry of Sports, Culture and heritage, State Department of Gender, State Law Office and Department of Justice.

Of the 2,226 promoted officers in the Gender department, 967 were male, representing 43.4 per cent, while 1,259 were female representing 56.6 per cent.

The National Treasury followed second with 799 civil servants promoted – 528 (66 per cent) were male while 271 (33.9 per cent) were female.

The State Department for Early and Basic Education came third in terms of number of officers promoted at 786. Of these, 574 were male (73 per cent) while 212 were female (27 per cent).

The Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government had 233 officers promoted in the financial year under review. Of these, 174 were male (74.7 per cent) while female officers were 59 (25.3 per cent).

In the Ministry of Industrialisation, Trade and Enterprise, 33 officers were promoted with 26 being male and seven female. It was followed closely by the Department of Transport where 30 officers were promoted – 25 male and five female.

The Department for Livestock closed the list of those that registered double-digit promotions with 14 officers – were male while six were female.

The Ministry of Petroleum and Mining, Department for Cooperatives and Department for Housing and Urban Planning registered less than 10 promotions each during the year under review at eight, four and two, respectively.

“Promotions in the public service were through competitive processes and succession management,” reads the report.

While these officers were getting promotions, another 3,958 exited public service for various reasons, including attaining the mandatory retirement age, death, end of contract, 50-year rule, dismissal, resignation and transfers.

Retirement age

According to the report, the highest number of officers, at 3,144, exited the service due to attainment of the mandatory retirement age with the lowest (17) leaving after their contracts ran out.

Those that left the service due to death are 457, while 162 exited due to the 50-year rule. Some 109 officers were dismissed from the service due to various disciplinary reasons.

“The commission exercises disciplinary control as an integral part of the human resource management function in the public service. It is intended to contribute to performance improvement and productivity, maintenance of high standards of integrity and upholding the dignity of the office to which public servants are appointed,” reads the report.