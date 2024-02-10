Rev Thegu Mutahi re-elected moderator of PCEA

The Presbyterian Church of East Africa (PCEA) has re-elected Rev. Thegu Mutahi as its moderator. Rev Mutahi will begin his second term at the helm of the three million-member church. He won 54 out of a possible 59 presbyteries.

The term of office of the Moderator of a PCEA is three years, but he or she may be re-elected for a final term of three years. The Moderator is the leader of the church and is highly respected. However, he exercises his functions in consultation with the General Assembly and its committees.

The nominations took place on December 4, 2023.

Rt Rev Mutahi will be installed during the church's General Assembly to be held at PCEA St Andrews Church on April 9, 2024. President William Ruto is expected to grace the occasion.

Rev John Mbae, currently PCEA Director of Communications, has been elected as the new Deputy Secretary, replacing Rev Paul Kariuki whose term has expired.

Elder David Ndumo was elected as Honorary Treasurer, replacing Elder Daniel Kibirii whose term has also expired.

As he prepares for his inauguration, the PCEA moderator said his main agenda is to continue serving God's people.

He said he would continue to remind Kenya's leaders to improve service delivery and demonstrate integrity to the people who voted them into office.

He also urged the government to expedite the fast and timely registration and issuance of National Identity Cards to school leavers so that they can participate in nation-building.

He said a proper mechanism must be put in place to provide the youth with proper documentation to prepare them for the job market.

He lamented the passport process at the Immigration Department, which he said currently leaves a lot to be desired because of the systemic corruption and delays that have become part of the operations at Nyayo House.

"I celebrate the majority of presbyteries from all regions who nominated me with 92 per cent for this position in December 2023. I promise godliness and diligence in carrying out the task ahead," he said.

In celebrating its centenary, PCEA listed its many milestones that stand out for others to emulate.

PCEA has excelled in education in Kenya, sponsoring some of the best schools in the country, including Alliance Girls High School, Thika School, Chogoria Girls and Kangubiri Girls, to name a few.

Rev Mutahi said the church has recruited 20 professionals in the tent-making ministry who are now working to build a strong foundation for the church.