Return of the handshake as Covid measures put on the back burner

Forget namaste, fist- or elbow-bumping; the handshake is back, the masks are off, and the ubiquitous sanitiser is forgotten.

In footballing terms, it could be described as a kick taken before the referee’s whistle. But however you see it, “you can shake hands again” is quietly happening even without an official Ministry of Health announcement.

The dread of Covid-19 transmission that only months ago used to make people dread shaking hands is no longer there. Politicians, among them President Uhuru Kenyatta, Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga, have in recent weeks been shaking or holding hands freely.

For politicians all over Kenya, rallies are attended by mammoth crowds with no regard paid to containing Covid-19.

On the podiums, hands are shaken with abandon, hugs are given at will and, basically, everything is happening like it is early 2020. In light of low infection rates, despite disregard for containment protocols, calls for the government to revise its restrictive measures are gathering steam.

Among the proponents of that call is Dr Githinji Gitahi, the CEO of Amref Health Africa.

“All signs indicate that we may be moving from the pandemic to the endemic phase of Covid-19,” he said in a statement on Monday.

“When the risk of transmission is as low as it is now in many countries, we need to rethink current policy to adapt it to the current situation by removing mandatory masks everywhere to, for example, recommending their use indoors in public and accelerating vaccination access to all.”

Also lending his voice to the debate is Dr Ahmed Kalebi, a consultant pathologist.

On Thursday, he told a local TV station that Kenyans have lapsed to their old ways of doing things because the government has failed to communicate effectively.

While other countries like the United Kingdom have been officially declaring periodic changes in government policy on Covid, President Kenyatta has not issued a directive since October 2021.

As of today, government policy is that masks should be worn at all times in public and that government services will be denied to people who don’t show proof of vaccination, among other travel requirements.

In the daily Covid-19 dispatches by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, no longer are there calls for caution. For instance, over the past one week, the statements went straight to the figures.

Dr George Amoth, the acting director-general for Health, did not respond to our calls or text queries seeking a comment on the latest Covid-19 policy.

There are less than 10 million Kenyans (7.3 million as of Friday) fully vaccinated against Covid, against the government’s target of 27.2 million. The number of new cases reported by the Health ministry is lower than the number of daily vaccinations.

Below, Nation reporters describe personal experiences about the return of the handshake and the changing of attitudes towards masking and other measures.

Mandera

Among the Somalis, the norm is to shake hands and sometimes hug. Very few recognise fist-bumping. Some people accused you of disregarding them when you insist on avoiding the handshake. Some still believe the hot temperature in the area kills the virus.

Those coming from the remote areas just don’t understand why and how people greet each other with their fists. Masks are only worn to avoid trouble with the police. It’s only the elderly who put on masks within Mandera town. Others only put on a mask when heading to the hospital or government premises like the courts. (Manase Otsialo)

Nyeri

People have gone back to the pre-Covid days. They have shunned the wearing of masks in public spaces and matatus. This is replicated in gatherings and churches that are always full to the brim. Evidently, people are now shaking hands and hugging in public.

When you resist a handshake for a fist bump, people accuse you of treating them as if they have Covid-19. In town, only a handful of people wear their masks and one might feel the odd one out for continuously following Covid-19 containment guidelines. Most forget to carry their masks, and only remember when halfway through their journeys. (Irene Mugo)

Makueni

Travelling in a matatu alongside passengers who have already stopped wearing masks is an awkward experience. While using public service vehicles in the Machakos and Makueni countryside, you immensely suffer new stigma associated with wearing a facemask. The apparent disdain increases when you enter a restaurant wearing a facemask.

Today, it is not easy to pick someone who has just arrived from the cities where it was previously assumed that there was more prevalence of Covid-19. People from the cities also don’t wear masks nowadays.

But it is the return of the handshake that signals that the countryside has moved on from Covid-19. In a community where waving is seen as disrespectful and fist-bumping perceived to be awkward, many people have gone back to shaking hands. Yet it does not feel right to shake hands. (Pius Maundu)

Kisii

In the Gusii region, people hardly wear masks. Those who do sometimes attract disdain from the public. I recently witnessed a heated conversation surrounding the coronavirus in a public service vehicle.

“Young man, people no longer wear masks. Don’t you know that Covid died long ago? Even the police don’t bother harassing those of us who don’t put them on,” a passenger told another who was wearing a mask.

The driver, as they usually do, was hanging his dirty mask on the steering wheel. Other passengers said they only wear masks when they visit hospitals and banks because without those, they can’t be let in. In the villages, it is back to the old order of shaking hands.

The formal “namaste” that gained currency when Covid was prevalent and fist bumps no longer appeal to the elderly especially. “After all, we shall die,” you will hear them respond to those who refuse handshaking. (Steve Mokaya)

Kisumu

The other day I attended an event with a number of guests, including a few prominent personalities in Kisumu, who were happily shaking hands as they laughed their hearts out. A couple of months ago, handshakes were a forbidden practice. It was common to see people waving as a form of greetings.

However, the old method of physical salutation, the handshake, has continued to gather momentum.

It often feels weird for an individual to wave back at a friend or colleague who innocently extended their hands towards them for greetings.

It is now a common thing to meet individuals happily shaking hands or hugging. Masks are only considered a tool of entry in public places. Once they gain access, they immediately pull it below the chin. Some argue they have received the full dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and do not have to worry about contracting the disease. (Angeline Ochieng)

Mombasa

People have returned to pre-Covid-19 times, where there were no masks being worn. On most urban estates, a majority of the people neither wear masks nor bother to keep social distance. Shaking of hands and hugging has become part of the lifestyle and people do not care anymore.