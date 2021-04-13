Reprieve for Waititu in bid to save cars from auction over Sh10m debt

  • The former governor argues that he is currently unable to service the loan since he has no sustainable income as he was impeached as governor.

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu has secured court orders temporarily restraining Mwananchi Credit Limited from selling his two luxury vehicles to recover a Sh10 million debt.

