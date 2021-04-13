Reprieve for Waititu in bid to save cars from auction over Sh10m debt

Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinard Waititu has secured court orders temporarily restraining Mwananchi Credit Limited from selling his two luxury vehicles to recover a Sh10 million debt.

The two vehicles had already been seized by the auctioneers and were set for a public sale. They are currently at Startruck Yard along Kiambu Road.

Mr Waititu had used the case as collateral to secure the said loan.

The former governor was reprieved on Tuesday by a court ruling that ordered the immediate release of the vehicles to him following an application that he filed against the order.

Senior Resident Magistrate W. Rading said in the ruling, “Upon reading the notice of motion brought under the certificate of urgency, it is therefore ordered that a temporary injunction be and is hereby issued restraining the defendants or respondents, their servants, agents and/or any other persons from selling, disposing, detaining and/or advertising for sale of vehicles registration numbers KCP 200A and KBS 254V until the hearing and determination of this application.”

The court directed the Kiambu police Station commander to enforce the order ahead of an inter partes hearing on April 20.

“No sustainable income”

The former governor, according to court documents filed by his lawyers, argues that he is currently unable to service the loan since he has no sustainable income as he was impeached as governor.

He says that the little money he gets goes to payment of legal fees in his corruption cases.

“Due to the current financial constraints I am facing , I am unable to clear the loan within the aforestated period. But I hasten to add that [even] with a lot of difficulties, coupled with the fact that I am facing numerous cases before an anti-corruption court, which has incurred me a lot of costs and expenses by hiring advocates, I have endeavored to at least clear a sum of Sh1,280,000, ” he says in an affidavit.

Mr Waititu was impeached by the Kiambu County Assembly in December 2019.

The former governor, his wife Susan Wangari and eight others are facing graft charges over the irregular award of tenders worth Sh580 million.

Sale of property

Mr Waititu, while seeking an order restraining Mwananchi Credit from selling the two cars, also argued that they have already been advertised for auction and if successful, will cause him an immeasurable loss.

He said the advertisement was placed in the Daily Nation on March 25 and the auctioneer listed as Laar Auctioneers.

The former governor said his only remaining option is to dispose of some of his properties.

“I pray for a reasonable time within which to sell some of my properties and clear the outstanding balance … or to be allowed to settle the same by considerable instalments,” he says in the affidavit.

Mwananchi Credit moved to court this year after numerous attempts to recover the money.

In July last year, the company’s chief executive Dennis Mombo wrote to Mr Waititu requesting him to clear the bill and an interest of Sh10,188,422 before the end of August that same year.

“I am writing in reference to our meeting held today (July 28, 2020) that you should settle the stated amount before the end of August 2020, failure of which the account will continue to accrue a penalty of a five per cent flat rate until the final settlement,” he said in the letter.