Reprieve for sacked magistrates who failed vetting

Gavel

A vetting board had in 2016 found Michael Kizito, Wilson Kaberia, Timothy Okello and James Ndeda unsuitable to continue serving as magistrates. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

Four magistrates sacked six years ago after failing a vetting process have received a reprieve after the Court of Appeal ordered a fresh hearing of their case against the Judges and Magistrates vetting board.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.