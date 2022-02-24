High Court orders IEBC to clear MP aspirants with no degrees

The High Court has ordered the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to clear aspirants seeking parliamentary seats even if they do not possess a degree certificate, as long as they meet other requirements.

Justice Antony Mrima issued the order on Thursday following a case lodged by four petitioners led by Mr Kipas Lengues, who is aspiring for the Narok East MP’s seat.

But the Judge noted that clearance for such candidates is conditional, subject to the outcome of the main petition.

"That pending the determination, IEBC shall issue the petitioners herein and any other person intending to vie for the position of Member of Parliament with a conditional clearance subject to the outcome of this petition and upon satisfying the rest of conditions as imposed by IEBC," Justice Mrima ordered.

The petitioners are challenging the constitutionality of Section 22 (1) (b) (i) of the Elections Act. The said section requires MP candidates (members of the National Assembly and the Senate) to possess a university degree.