Reprieve for Evans Kidero in graft case

Former Nairobi Governor Dr Evans Kidero.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
WhatsApp Image 2020-08-30 at 11.24.51 (2)

By  Joseph Wangui

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

The anti-corruption court has struck out one of the graft charges facing former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero after finding there were insufficient details of the alleged crime.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.