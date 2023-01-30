Reprieve for city trader’s daughters as court bars man from selling Sh75m property

Two daughters of a Nairobi businessman who died three years ago have obtained orders barring a man they accused of trespassing into their property in Westlands area from disposing of the Sh75 million maisonettes, pending the determination of the petition they have filed.

Justice Lucy Mbugua ruled that Ms Sadaff Shokat Ali Gulam Hussein Habib and Sabahatt Shokat Ali Habib, have proved that they have a case against Mr Abdisalan Adan, who claims to have purchased the property from their late father Shokat Ali Hussein.

The two daughters said they were gifted the property situated at Jaffa Court in 2013 but Mr Adan says he purchased the property from Mr Hussein in 2019.

“I find that the plaintiffs have a plausible account of how the defendant (Mr Adan) commenced invasion upon the suit premises on 12.9.2022. On the other hand, the defendant simply gave a general statement that he has since moved into the suit premises with no specifications on when and how he made his entry into the suit land,” Justice Mbugua said.

The court said the order will remain in force for one year, meaning that the house will not be sold or transferred for the said period.

Eviction

The judge temporarily suspended the eviction of Mr Adan from the house for 14 days, to allow him to appeal against the decision.

She directed parties to file their pleadings by February 10 and the matter will be mentioned on May 18 for directions

The daughters, through Waruiru, Karuku and Mwangale Advocates, said Mr Hussein lived in the property until his death in April 2019 but before his death, he gifted the house to his daughters and appointed Paragon Property Consultants Limited to manage the property on their behalf as they were residing abroad.

Paragon took care of the property making sure all the service charge was paid to the management company Jaffa Court Management Limited.

But trouble began in November 2021 when their father’s former worker appeared at the premises with people that were said to be prospective buyers of the property.

The security guard manning the gate informed Paragon about the incident and reported the same to Spring Valley Police Station and the trespassers were sent away.

Mr Adan said he purchased it from Mr Hussein in March 2019 and immediately moved in. He has a title to the land and a search to confirm that he is the owner.

Forgery

He further said the alleged transfer of the property to the two daughters as a gift is a forgery and he has been advised by his advocates “to seek the assistance of the Directorate of Criminal Investigations, Land Fraud department to investigate the same.”

The court, however, said Mr Hussein has not tabled documents such as the sale agreement and transfer to show how the property came into his hands.

“Much as the court should not dwell on the contested issues of ownership and occupation at this stage, the situation at hand necessitates the court to interrogate the documents availed by the parties to arrive at a reasonable decision on how the suit property should be preserved during the trial,” the judge said.