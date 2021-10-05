Report: State agencies owe suppliers Sh36bn

Margaret Nyakango

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o at a past function. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
kimanthi

By  Kennedy Kimanthi

Regional Editor, Central and Northern Kenya

Nation Media Group

The national government owed suppliers and contractors Sh36.35 billion in pending bills by the close of 2020/21 Financial Year.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.