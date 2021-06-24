Report reveals shocking details of blood transfusion centres

National Blood Transfusion Centre

People waiting to donate blood for their family members and friends at the National Blood Transfusion Centre at Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi on May 11,2020.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group
By  Samwel Owino

The digital blood management system is down because software licences have not been paid for. This has compromised the quality of donated blood transmitted to those in need, a report by a parliamentary committee reveals.

