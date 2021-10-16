Report reveals poor mask use, social distancing among learners

Muthurwa Primary School

Nairobi Metropolitan Services School Health Coordinator Madaraka Sub-County Naomi Kigani helps a pupil at Muthurwa Primary School to put on a facemask after donating masks and sanitizers to the school on January 6, 2021.

Photo credit: Kanyiri Wahito | Nation Media Group

By  Faith Nyamai

Reporter

Nation Media Group

Majority of learners in primary and secondary schools are not wearing masks properly while others are not wearing them, exposing them to the risk of contracting Covid-19 virus, a new report has shown.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.