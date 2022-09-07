Report: PWDs cash transfer plan ineffective

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has criticised the government’s cash transfer programme targeting people living with disabilities (PWDs) as being largely ineffective.

Ms Gathungu, in a report, cited disbursement delays, affecting nearly two-thirds of the population, and rising inflation as eroding the effectiveness of the Sh2,000 monthly stipend .

Assessing the efficacy of the programme over the past decade, Ms Gathungu said systemic failures led to delays in releasing funds by up to 15 months and blocked about a quarter of beneficiaries from accessing the cash. This crippled the scheme, defeating the purpose of its creation.

Of the Sh2.6 billion the National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) paid between 2014 and 2018, some Sh602.6 million (23 per cent) was not collected by beneficiaries.

A card-based system used by the government to disburse funds was inefficient, Ms Gathungu said, and had to be replaced with an account-based one, where beneficiaries are paid through their bank accounts.

Delays in payouts

Ms Gathungu also faulted the government for delays in disbursing the funds meant to enhance the capacity of caregivers, improve livelihoods for PWDs and mitigate the effects of disabilities in households.

On paper, payments to PWDs should be made every two months at the rate of Sh4,000 per payment cycle, and should be regular, timely and predictable for beneficiaries.

“However, analysis of payment reconciliation data, payment vouchers and payroll for the financial years 2013/14 to 2018/19 revealed that beneficiaries did not receive payments regularly. There were instances where the delays could take up to 12 months,” Ms Gathungu observed.

She said interviews with caregivers revealed that 61 per cent of beneficiaries received funds at least seven months late, while 39 per cent received it within six months.

Rising cost of living

The audit report also faults failure to review the Sh2,000 monthly stipend to reflect the rising cost of living, noting that it is no longer having an impact due to high commodity prices.

“Whereas the stipend of Sh2,000 could have had an impact on the beneficiary 10 years ago at the inception of the programme, with the passage of time, inflation has eroded the value of this benefit.”

The report noted that over 90 per cent of PWDs considered in the report had cerebral palsy, and physical and mental challenges. Most of these require the caregiver to offer permanent care and other cash requirements while seeking medical care, thus draining the little support. As a result, the audit found, about 66 per cent of PWDs lacked the required medical care.

Effects of inflation

“According to the consolidated cash transfer programme manual, the social assistance unit was to review the effects of inflation on the purchasing power of the amount of cash transfer periodically and make recommendations on whether or not there is need to adjust the benefit in line with inflation but this did not happen,” Ms Gathungu reported.

The audit also found that an economic empowerment programme for PWDs where groups get grants to start economic activities and engage in table banking was ineffective, with initiatives by 90 per cent of groups failing and less than 30 pe rcent of the groups accessing funds.

“This indicates limited access to the grant. Consequently, the objective of the economic empowerment programme may not be achieved as only a few groups of PWDs accessed the grant.”