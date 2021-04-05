Report: Pharmaceutical firms helping African States control diseases

The Covid-19 pandemic and the growing burden of communicable and non-communicable diseases worldwide are pushing African governments to explore new ways creating more resilient health systems, a new report indicates.

Partnerships with pharmaceutical companies are contributing to access to health products and their availability, especially in low income countries, according to the 2021 Access to Medicine Index.

The report states that public-private partnerships have strengthened their position as one of the solutions to removing barriers and creating affordable and sustainable healthcare solutions.

The survey results recognise the role that 18 out of 20 companies have played in strengthening health systems by working with national or regional health authorities and governments to integrate various programmes into health services in developing countries.

“Companies such as AstraZeneca, GSK, Johnson and Johnson, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi and Takeda have been especially recognised for having initiatives that meet all Good Practice Standards as set by the Access to Medicine Foundation,” says the research.

Communicable diseases

AstraZeneca has received recognition for its multi-country initiatives, the Young Health Programme (YHP) and the Healthy Heart Africa programme (HHA), which were mentioned as a best practice in helping to equip health systems for the fight against non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), NCDs are steadily increasing in prevalence in the African region, and they are predicted to overtake communicable diseases by the year 2030.

Over time, they have grown to become the leading cause of death worldwide and sharpened the focus on the growing need to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

During the ongoing pandemic, the study notes, NCDs and their risk factors are aggravating the susceptibility to Covid-19 infection and increasing the likelihood of worse outcomes for patients.

In East and West Africa, AstraZeneca said its Healthy Heart Africa (HHA) programme is addressing hypertension and the increasing burden of cardiovascular disease.

The programme, which is currently active in Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Tanzania and Ghana, is working with local governments and partners to increase access to hypertension services.

Working with local partners, the HHA programme is strengthening health systems by integrating blood pressure screening and hypertension treatment into routine care.

Cardiovascular diseases

“Healthy Heart Africa contributes to sustainable healthcare in Africa through education and by raising awareness of cardiovascular diseases, specifically hypertension. Its late detection, as with other NCDs, puts pressure on health systems and results in high costs of treatments, which have both resulted in devastating social-economic impacts on individuals,” said Dr Allan Mackenzie, Associate Director, Global Sustainability - Access to Healthcare, Government Affairs, at AstraZeneca.

He added that the programme works with local health systems to improve capacity by training healthcare workers, ensuring that there are treatment guidelines in place and providing basic equipment that healthcare providers need to detect elevated blood pressure.

“HHA also contributes to data collection mechanisms that can help inform decisions in policy making and their implementation. At the moment, lack of data is one of the major challenges facing access to hypertension care in Africa,”

The Young Health Programme (YHP), an NCD prevention initiative for young people aged 10 to 24 in Africa and other parts of the world, focuses on under-resourced areas of the world by providing education, advocacy, research and mentorship to the youth, positioning them to make empowered decisions about their health.

“Today, young people make up 16 percent of the world’s population. And in Africa, youth age 25 and under make up 60 percent of the population. We are faced with a great opportunity to create awareness about NCD risk factors and empower young people to make healthy choices now, so as to avoid poorer health in the future,” Arpit Bansal, Country Director - Sub-Saharan Africa, at AstraZeneca said.

The YHP works with youth in Kenya, Egypt and most recently Angola and South Africa, to improve health outcomes among young people.

“With our partners, we aim to train 1,000 young advocates and reach more than five million young people with NCD prevention messages by 2025,” said Bansal.

Kate Maina-Vorley, Country Director at Plan International in Kenya said the YHP in the country is delivered in the informal settlements of Kibera and Mathare and has directly reached more than 82,000 youth since its launch in 2016.

“We work closely with AstraZeneca and the Government of Kenya to ensure that young people are provided with youth friendly services. In Kibera, we have partnered with 12 health facilities to provide services such as screening and provision of information on NCDs,” she said.

Healthcare services

According to an independent external evaluation of the first 5 years of the YHP Kenya programme conducted by Spectrum African Research & Development Institute, there has been positive and sustained behaviour change among youth who are beneficiaries of the programme.

“For instance, the number of youth using tobacco dropped from 47 percent at baseline to six percent at the final evaluation. There has also been an improvement in young people’s satisfaction with access to and the quality of healthcare services from 18 to 71 per cent within the first five year period.”

In South Africa, the Phakamisa programme is taking a collaborative approach between community, civil society, government and private entities to improve breast and prostate cancer management in the public sector. Phakamisa which means ‘uplift’ in Zulu addresses early detection of the diseases while promoting primary prevention and access to care.