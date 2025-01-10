Report: Kidnappings and abductions up 44 percent

The country witnessed a 44 percent increase in kidnappings and abductions between September 2023 and August 2024, according to a State of National Security report tabled in Parliament.

The report, which was presented to Parliament by President William Ruto during his State of the Nation Address last year, shows that there were a total of 52 kidnapping cases between September 2023 and August 2024, compared to 36 cases recorded between September 2022 and September 2023.

The cases were recorded in the eight regions of the country namely Nairobi, Rift Valley, Coast, Eastern, Western, Nyanza, Central and North Eastern.

According to the report, Coast region recorded the highest number of kidnappings as the number increased from two in August 2023 to August 14, 2024.

Nyanza region came second as it recorded seven cases of kidnapping by August 2024, compared to one case recorded in 2023.

According to the report, Central region, which had four cases of kidnapping in 2023, saw the number double in 2024, while Nairobi had five cases of kidnapping in the year under review.

The Rift Valley also recorded 10 kidnapping cases in both 2023 and 2024, while the Eastern region saw the number of those kidnapped drop from 10 in 2023 to six in 2024.

"Kidnappings and abductions have become a security concern in Kenya in the recent past and the victims are not only men but also women and children, including foreign nationals. The criminals are often motivated by ransom demands and sometimes engage in human trafficking," the report says.

The government says it is developing a response to kidnapping as one of the measures to end the vice.

"Other measures include providing security agencies with modern equipment, speeding up investigations into these cases whenever they occur, and expediting the development of legislation and ratification of the International Convention for the Protection of All Persons against Enforced Disappearance," the report says.

According to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights, at least 82 cases of abductions were reported in 2024 alone, with only 29 cases resolved.

The increased wave of abductions saw activists hold demonstrations in various parts of the country last week, condemning the government's attempts to silence individuals seen as critical of the government.

In August last year, the Independent Police Oversight Authority told the National Assembly's Constitutional Implementation and Oversight Committee (CIOC) that 19 people were abducted during the June 2024 anti-government protests, which took place in at least 23 districts.

According to the report, a total of 103,536 cases of general crimes were reported during the period under review, compared to 100,651 cases in the previous period, an increase of 2,885 cases.





"The most notable issue of concern during the period under review was the social unrest caused by the Generation Z protests, which brought to the fore some of the socio-economic as well as political issues that needed urgent attention," the report said.

"Increased social unrest by young people resulted in loss of life and property and was a major highlight of the period. Peaceful protests by Generation Z (Gen-Z), coordinated through online platforms, turned chaotic after being infiltrated by criminal elements. This disrupted economic activities and regional trade, undermined investor confidence and threatened the stability of the country," the report said.

According to the report, offences against persons such as assault, causing a disturbance and affray were the most common with 25,332 cases representing 25 percent, followed by theft with 18,253 cases. Other offences under the Penal Code had 14,612 cases representing 14 percent, dangerous drugs recorded 8,525 cases representing eight percent) while offences against morality for the period under review were 7,662.

President Ruto said that the government was paying close attention to the grievances raised and was taking the necessary steps to address the issues of immediate and medium-term concern.