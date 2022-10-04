Report: A third of Kenyan households are in six counties

Six counties are hosting more than a third of households and 30 per cent of Kenya’s population, a new report has shown.

The population projections by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) shows that of the estimated 50.6 million Kenyans, 14.9 million live in six densely populated counties, which will continue holding the heavier side of Kenya’s population over the next two decades.

Nairobi, Kiambu, Nakuru, Kakamega, Meru and Bungoma counties host 15 million Kenyans, as the other 41 counties share the rest of the population.

With the largest population of 4.67 million in 2022, Nairobi leads the pack, hosting 9.2 per cent of Kenya’s population and 12.1 per cent of all households in the country.

The KNBS report says of the total 13,478,733 households in the country in 2022, 1.6 million are in Nairobi, 980,513 in Kiambu, Nakuru (659,619), Kakamega (477,912), Bungoma (462,753) and Meru’s 458,570 households.

Together, the six host 4.67 million households, equivalent to 34.7 per cent of the 13.48 million total households in Kenya by 2022.

The report paints a picture of a heavy burden ahead for the government and policymakers as they plan to allocate resources across the country, aligning them with population growth and expected resource requirements.

Most populous

“Nairobi City, which is entirely urban, will require nearly two million houses to host its population by 2030. Nairobi is expected to be the most populous throughout the projection period. The other most populous counties whose ranks in terms of popularity will remain over the next 20 years are Kiambu, Nakuru, Kakamega and Bungoma,” the report states.

Kenya’s population is projected to rise from 48.8 million in 2020 to 53.3 million by 2025 and 57.8 million by 2030, according to the report. The population will hit 70 million by 2045, it adds.

By 2025, the six counties will host 15.7 million people, or 29.4 per cent of the population, which will further increase to 16.9 million or 29.3 per cent of the population by 2030.

As the population grows, so will the labour force, with the report projecting that the population of persons categorised as being within the labour force age (15-64 years) will rise from the estimated 30.3 million in 2022, to 32.7 million by 2025 and 36.7 million by 2030.

“Nationally, the population in the labour force is expected to increase by 40.7 per cent from 28.8 million in 2020 to 40.5 million by 2035,” the report states.

Counties leading in populations within the labour force group in 2022 are Nairobi (3.1 million), Kiambu (1.6 million), Nyamira (1.57 million), Nakuru (1.4 million), Kakamega (1.2 million) and Bungoma (1.08 million).

KNBS further noted that while in terms of numbers the six will grow the largest, in percentage, counties classified as arid and semi-arid lands will register huge growths.

“All counties are projected to grow, and none of them is expected to experience population decline at any point. Counties expected to experience highest percentage of population increase during the projection period are Kajiado at 87 per cent, Lamu at 86 per cent, Samburu at 80 per cent, Tana River, Kiambu and Mombasa at 77 per cent each,” it states.

Counties with the lowest population increase are Makueni at 5 per cent, Vihiga at 6 per cent, Kisii at 11 per cent, Kitui at 13 per cent and Murang’a at 20 per cent. The slow growth is attributed to the counties being net losers in terms of migrants.