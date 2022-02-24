Renowned Zimbabwean preacher in Kenya for mega crusade

Zimbabwean preacher Prophet Dr Walter Magaya has arrived in Kenya for a three-day mega crusade in Kitengala.

Speaking to journalists upon arrival in Nairobi on Thursday, the renowned preacher said that Kenyans should expect powerful transformative sermons.

"I'm delighted by the warm reception you have given me. Expect nothing but great sermons from the Lord," said a visibly elated Prophet Magaya.

Zimbabwean preacher Prophet Dr Walter Magaya is received at JKIA in Nairobi on February 24, 2022 when he arrived in the country for a three-day crusade. Photo credit: Courtesy

The crusade has been organised by Christ Pinnacle Embassy Ministries’ Apostle Backson Saning’o and Prophet David Losojo, who have also accompanied the visiting preacher.

"I'm inviting you to Kitengala grounds from Friday and for the next three days your lives will never be the same. This is mega crusade will see many lives transformed," Apostle Saning’o said.

Apostle Backson Saning’o and Prophet David Losojo. Photo credit: Courtesy

Prophet Losojo also called on people from all walks of life to attend the crusade.

"We need you to come and witness for yourselves what will transpire. It has not been easy in matters planning, but we thank God the almighty that all turned out well," he said.