Renowned Zimbabwean preacher in Kenya for mega crusade

Prophet Walter Magaya

Zimbabwean preacher Prophet Dr Walter Magaya is received at JKIA in Nairobi on February 24, 2022 when he arrived in the country for a three-day crusade. 

Photo credit: Courtesy

By  Nation Reporter

Zimbabwean preacher Prophet Dr Walter Magaya has arrived in Kenya for a three-day mega crusade in Kitengala. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.