Relief for Raila firm in Sh7 million debt row

The High Court has suspended execution of a decree and judgment in which a company associated with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga’s family was ordered to pay Sh7.7 million to another firm that supplied it with oil.

Justice Olga Sewe issued the order of stay (suspension) pending hearing and determination of Spectre International’s proposed appeal against the judgment issued against it by a magistrate’s court.

The judge issued the order on condition that Spectre International deposits the entire decretal sum in a joint interest earning account in the names of lawyers representing it and Betric Kenya Ltd within 45 days.

Spectre International had filed an application seeking to have execution of the judgment suspended pending hearing and determination of its appeal.

The company had argued that it was apprehensive that Betric Kenya Ltd would initiate execution of the judgment, take out proclamations and warrants of attachment of the lower court because the suspension of the execution of the decision (granted by the lower court) had lapsed.

Justice Sewe noted that there appeared to be no indication in the replying affidavit (of Betric Kenya Ltd) as to its resources other than a general assertion that it was in business.

“I am therefore of the view that the applicant (Spectre International) has demonstrated that it stands to suffer substantial loss for purposes of order 42 Rule 6(2) of the Civil Procedure Rules,” said Justice Sewe.

The judge found that Spectre International had made a good case to warrant the issuance of the orders it asked in its application.

Spectre International had also argued that Betric Kenya Ltd had no known assets, place of business or capacity to repay the money should the intended appeal succeed.

“The applicant (Spectre International) is apprehensive that should the decretal amount of Sh7.7 million and interest be satisfied, it stands to suffer irreparable loss and hardship recovering the money should the intended appeal succeed,” the application stated.

Betric Kenya Ltd opposed the application through an affidavit of one of its directors and defended the decision of the magistrate’s court, saying that the appeal is a waste of time.

It also told the court that Spectre International was no longer operational and that the proposed appeal was a ploy to deny it the fruits of its judgment.

The company also denied Spectre International’s assertions that it had no known assets, place of business or capacity to repay the decretal sum saying it was in business.

Betric Kenya Ltd sued Spectre International at the magistrate’s court seeking recovery of the money which was due and owing on account of fuel oil supplied on diverse dates between June 4 and July 18, 2016.

The company said that it was agreed between itself and Spectre International that payments would be made within 30 days from the date of delivery of the oil.

Betric Kenya Ltd further argued that it made delivery worth Sh8 million which Spectre International paid for, leaving a balance of Sh7.7 million, which it (Betric Kenya Ltd) was claiming.

It said that to finance the transaction, it had to borrow money at an interest rate of five per cent, which continued to attract interest rates.

In its defence, Spectre International denied that Betric Kenya Ltd supplied fuel oil or it failed to pay for any goods delivered.

Spectre International further told the court that if any goods were delivered to it, which it denied, they were not of the quantity alleged by Betric Kenya Ltd or the price claimed.

Chief Magistrate Francis Kyambia, in his decision, ruled that Betric Kenya Ltd had proved its case against Spectre International.

“In this case, there is uncontroverted evidence by the plaintiff (Betric Kenya Ltd) that the defendant (Spectre International) gave an assurance that it will take care of all the technical and logistical issues as far the transaction is concerned,” ruled Mr Kyambia.

He further ruled that Spectre International, having assured Betric Kenya Ltd that it will take care of all the technical concerns in respect to the transaction, and the oil having been supplied, it would be unjust for it to allege that because the plaintiff was not licensed to deal with oil products it would not pay for the goods supplied.