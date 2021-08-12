Relief for poor countries as India steps up vaccine production

The Indian government has announced increased monthly production capacity for Covishield, the version of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine made in the country, to 120 million doses.

The move will be a relief for developing countries, including Kenya, in what signals an end to the Covid-19 supply bottleneck that has hit many countries that were relying on the Covax facility supported by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Indian manufacturers have signalled that they will now make 10 million more bottles of the vaccine jabs per month.

The Asian country had halted exports of the vaccine to the rest of the world after an explosion of Covid-19 cases in India that caused a public health crisis.

Covishield is largely being used by low income countries under GAVI-COVAX, the mechanism created by WHO to oversee procurement, allotment and distribution of Covid-19 vaccines to 92 countries that have signed up, including Kenya and many others in Africa.

The vaccine was to help these countries achieve an initial target of inoculating at least 10 per cent of their populations.

Covishield is manufactured by the Serum Institute of India.

In a statement to Lok Sabha (the Lower House of India’s bicameral parliament), India's Minister of State for Health Bharati, Pravin Pawar, disclosed that the government had come to an agreement with manufacturers.

“As communicated by the manufacturers, the monthly vaccine production capacity of Covishield is planned to be increased from 110 million doses per month to more than 120 million doses per month,” she said in a session on Tuesday.

"The production capacity of Covaxin (a Covid-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research) is planned to be increased from 25 million doses per month to around 58 million doses per month," she added.

Next month, WHO officials are expected to discuss emergency approval for Covaxin.

“All documents required for Emergency Use Listing (EUL) have been submitted by Bharat Biotech International Ltd to WHO as of July 9, 2021. The review process by WHO has commenced," Ms Pawar said.

“WHO usually takes up to six weeks to decide on EUL submissions,” she explained.