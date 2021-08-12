Relief for poor countries as India steps up vaccine production

A van carries boxes of Covishield vaccine to different vaccination centres in Allahabad on January 15, 2021, a day before India started the first phase of vaccination across the country. 

Photo credit: Sanjay Kanojia | AFP
By  Leon Lidigu

Health Reporter

Nation Media Group

The Indian government has announced increased monthly production capacity for Covishield, the version of the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine made in the country, to 120 million doses. 

