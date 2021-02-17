Relief for LSK staff as two-month pay freeze ends

LSK bosses

Law Society of Kenya's President Nelson Havi, Chief Executive Officer Mercy Wambua and Vice President Carolyne Kamende at their offices in Nairobi on March 2, 2020. 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group
sam

By  Sam Kiplagat

Court Reporter

Nation Media Group

A go-slow by staff at the Law Society of Kenya secretariat over delayed salaries has been ended after the High Court directed the Standard Chartered Bank to process the payment. 

In the headlines

