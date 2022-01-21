Grade 3 pupils

Grade Three pupils at Bridge International Academy during their environmental practicals in Kisii town in September 2019. 

| File | Nation Media Group

Relief as Grade Seven home activities reduced

By  JAMES MUGENDI  &  Faith Nyamai

What you need to know:

  • Parents lamented that they had to carry out the activities on behalf of the learners due to limited time. 
  • Education experts had joined parents in pointing out that many learners were being disadvantaged with regard to digital activities. 

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has bowed to pressure from parents and reduced the number of home and community activities Grade Seven learners are expected to carry out.

