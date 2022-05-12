Registrar of political parties calls for media tolerance ahead of elections

Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu has strongly condemned attacks on journalists reporting on political events.

She asked political leaders to rein in their party members and followers and urged them to practise tolerance and give journalists the space they need to do their job.

She spoke during the signing of a partnership agreement between the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) and the Kenya Media Sector Working Group that seeks to foster the working relationship between the two entities ahead of the August 9 elections.

"This MoU is important in that we are now working in a proper, structured way in terms of sharing information. If the media does not get information to disseminate to the public, then citizens will not be properly engaged," she said.

With political party processes often shrouded in mystery, Ms Nderitu said her office will share information bit by bit to increase understanding and demystify the issues her office deals with.

But she called on the media to practise balanced reporting and give equal space to all aspirants in elections.

The ORPP boss also clarified that she is not responsible for clearing candidates and ensuring that their names are on the ballot, saying that is the role of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Kenya Editors Guild president Churchill Otieno said it is important for the media and the ORPP to find areas on which to collaborate in servicing citizens.

He also urged the ORPP to share information with the media in a timely manner, saying this would improve the quality of news shared and therefore enable journalists to play their role.

"Reliable and wholesome information is a key ingredient of journalism. It is very important for the media to ensure that Kenyans, voters and all those interested in political issues can access information they can understand, information that can help them deliver their civic duties as citizens, " he said.

Mr Otieno also expressed his concerns about attacks on journalists while they are working.

"We (editors) are the watchdogs of the media and we do everything in our powers to defend the newsroom and ensure journalists have freedom to carry out their mandate. At least 20 journalists have been attacked so far. This is not something to take lightly," he said.

Kenya Union of Journalists secretary-general Erick Oduor said it would be dangerous to have ill-informed journalists as this would result in misinforming the public.