Regional trade: Sankok wants East Africa to dump the dollar

A fresh push to ditch the US dollar as the preferred currency for trade within East Africa in favour of local currencies has kicked off at the regional legislature.

The new development follows a motion by East African Legislative Assembly (Eala) representative David Sankok pushing for a resolution by the assembly to recommend to the Council of Ministers and partner States to use local currencies in all transactions within the region.

This, the legislator argues, will boost trade, hasten the adoption of the proposed EAC single currency, save the region money charged as exchange fees by third parties, strengthen local currencies and “break the chains of economic neocolonialism”.

Mr Sankok said the community established a common market and a customs union to facilitate trade and cooperation and undertook to establish a monetary union to facilitate the use of a single currency for the community.

Subsequently, trade among the members has deepened over the past 20 years by more than 20 per cent, the highest of any regional bloc on the continent.

Despite the major strides, Mr Sankok said, the US dollar has continued to dominate transactions in the East African Community (EAC). The EAC had pledged to establish a monetary union by 2024 but this was pushed back to 2031.

“Inter-country trade [amongst] EAC partner States and [that] between the EAC members and other economic blocs is becoming expensive, punitive, cumbersome, inconvenient and troublesome due to the [use] of the US dollar,” said Mr Sankok.