Referral hospitals to bar walk-in patients

Patients who walk into referral hospitals without referral letters will soon be denied access, the government has announced.

This comes after the Health ministry announced that the 24 hospitals built in informal settlements in Nairobi will operate on a 24-hour basis.

Speaking while opening the Lang’ata Health Centre in Otiende, Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the move will ease access to healthcare and help de-congest referral hospitals.

“Consequently, in three months’ time, when round-the-clock services are available at these facilities, it will no longer be possible to serve walk-in patients at any of the designated referral facilities,” he said.

He cited the Nairobi Regeneration Report that showed that 47 per cent of patients who seek treatment at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) are people who walk in, a majority of whom visit the facility at night.

“KNH is supposed to be a referral facility, taking care of cases that require specialised treatment from across the country, which is why it’s national. The hospital is supposed to support other lower facilities whenever they need advanced care support. Unfortunately, this has not been the case,” he said.

He said the same scenario was at other referral hospitals such as Mama Lucy, Mbagathi and Kenyatta University.

The hospitals, which will have close to 1,000-bed capacity, will offer consultation, laboratory, maternity and imaging. Of the 24 facilities, 19 are being built from scratch while the rest are being rehabilitated.