Referral hospitals to bar walk-in patients

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe inspects maternity facilities at the Lang'ata Health Centre in Nairobi, accompanied by Nairobi Metropolitan Services Director-General Mohammed Badi.

Photo credit: Pool
By  Nasibo Kabale

What you need to know:

  • Patients who walk into referral hospitals without referral letters will soon be denied access.

Patients who walk into referral hospitals without referral letters will soon be denied access, the government has announced.

