Real estate firm partners with National Bank in land purchase deal

Real estate company Finsco Africa Limited has tapped National Bank of Kenya (NBK) for a partnership that will allow its customers access funding from the lender to purchase land sold by the firm.

The partnership will see customers interested in buying land currently being sold by Finsco Africa in Thika Town access up to 70 percent of financing from the NBK.

In a project dubbed Thika Grove Chania, Finsco chief executive officer John Mwaura said the partnership involves both development financing and user finance with a repayment of up to 10 years.

Gated Community

The real estate firm has put up for sale 200 acres of land targeting middle and upper middle class who may want to set up residential houses in a well-controlled gated community with close proximity to Nairobi and Thika Town.

The land is located near Thika Town, a kilometre away from Blue-Post Hotel that borders Kiambu and Murang’a counties where half an acre goes for Sh9.5 million, a quarter Sh5.5 million and an eighth Sh2.8 million.

“Finsco Africa Limited and its development partners are pleased to announce that we have partnered with National Bank of Kenya for our project where the bank will be financing our customers with up to 70 percent with a repayment period of 10 years,’’ said Mr Mwaura.

Mr Mwaura said land and housing have been some of the fastest growing sectors in Kenya over the past decade buoyed by a growing number of the middle class with the demand for land, especially in satellite towns going up on soaring demand for housing.

He pointed out that the latter has fueled a boom in land transactions with people moving away from Nairobi and settling in Metropolitan towns and its environs where the land is relatively cheaper.

Consequently, he said Finsco Africa has partnered with Aluminum Formwork System, an American company providing building techniques, for large scale construction where construction is completed within a year.

“Finsco Africa is targeting to build 10,000 affordable housing units in the next five years both in Kiambu, Nairobi and its environs in line with the government’s agenda of putting up affordable houses,” he said.

Mr Mwaura said Finsco has joined the Association of Real Estate Stakeholders established to weed out rogue real estate companies and individuals preying on buyers defrauding Kenyans of millions of shillings through non-existent land buying deals or double allocations.

“The establishment of the new umbrella body to vet companies before they get enrolled is a welcome relief because aggrieved buyers have a place to report if they sense any mischief during the transaction process and errant member or seller is disciplined and appropriate action taken,” he said.