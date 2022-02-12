A laboratory technician displays a Bioline HIV testing kit. Kenya  is  facing a stock-out for regular tests for adults

Reagents snag blocks HIV viral load testing

By  Angela Oketch

Health and Science reporter

Nation Media Group

Children born to HIV positive mothers in public hospitals are not able to know their status because of a shortage of reagents for testing.

