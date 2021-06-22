Court told ex-CS Echesa took two white men to DP’s office

Former Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa took two white men to the office of Deputy President William Ruto before he was arrested over the Sh39.5 billion fake arms deal, a court heard Monday.

The white men had a bag when they visited the DP’s office. Security detail at the DP’s office took away the bag and mobile phones of the visitors before ushering them into the waiting room.

Mr Echesa told the guards in the DP’s office that “he had an appointment to see Dr Ruto together with the two men, whose names he did not give”.

Frequent visitor

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot, who is trying Mr Echesa and four others in the Sh39.5 billion arms deal, was told the former CS was a frequent visitor to the DP’s office.

Mr Echesa, Mr Daniel Otieno Omondi alias General Juma, Mr Clifford Okoth Onyango alias Paul, Mr Kennedy Oyoo Mboya, and Mr Christopher Odipo have denied 12 counts against them and are out on bond.

Witnesses said they did not see any money changing hands at the office of the DP.

Dr Ruto’s bodyguard, Mr Nicholas Maiyo Burkey, narrated how he ushered Mr Echesa and two white men into the offices of the Deputy President on February 13, 2020. Mr Maiyo said he received Mr Echesa on the second floor of the DP’s office.

The witnesses, a prison officer seconded to the DP’s office, was led in his evidence by State Prosecutor Kennedy Panyako.

There to see Ruto

Mr Maiyo said when he asked Mr Echesa if he had an appointment, the former CS replied that he was there together with the white men to see Dr Ruto. He ushered the two white men into the waiting room, before calling the Karen office of the DP to find out whether he would meet Mr Echesa in town or in Karen. However, he was informed that the DP was heading to Kandara, Murang’a County, for a burial.

“I informed Echesa Ruto was heading to Kandara. Echesa and the two white men left the town office,” said Mr Maiyo.

Defence lawyer Evans Ondieki, representing Mr Echesa, asked Mr Maiyo if he saw the Sh39.6 billion changing hands at the reception between the white men and his client, to which Mr Maiyo replied in the negative.

“Did you witness Rashid Mohamed Echesa introduce himself to Kozlowski Stanley Bruno and Mamdough Mostafa Amerlofty as the personal assistant to the Deputy President?” asked Mr Ondieki.

Mr Maiyo said he did not.

He also said he did not see Mr Omondi, claiming to Mr Bruno and Mr Amerlofty that he would award them a tender to supply, deliver or install a security surveillance system.

The guard said he later learnt that Mr Echesa had been arrested.

A receptionist in the DP’s office, Ms Askar Nyaboke Marigi, 53, told the magistrate that she ushers in visitors at the ground floor of the Harambee Annex office.

Ms Nyaboke, who has been working at the office since 2013, said Mr Echesa was a regular visitor to the office of the DP, however, she never saw Mr Omondi, Mr Onyango or Mr Mboya visit the office.

“I am seeing them for the first time in court,” said Ms Nyaboke.

She added that most of the visitors, mostly senior government officials, did not book appointments to see the DP.

The trial, which began Monday, continues today (Tuesday).



