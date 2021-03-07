My political enemies instigated my arrest, Echesa says

Former Sports CS Rashid Echesa who on March 7, 2021 claimed that his arrest on Friday was instigated by his political enemies.

By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

A defiant former Sports CS Rashid Echesa has claimed that his arrest on Friday was instigated by his political enemies and warned that throwing him into the cell will not cow him from supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

