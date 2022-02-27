Mosse Mchau

Mosse Mchau alias ‘Msanii the Barber’ who creates ODM leader Raila Odinga portrait on his customers’ heads in Mombasa.

| Kevin Odit | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Raila hair ‘style’ makes barber an online sensation

By  George Mwendwa  &  Winnie Atieno

What you need to know:

  • The barber’s artistry has caught the eyes of thousands of online users and left tongues wagging. 
  • He hopes to shave Mr Odinga during this electioneering period and finally get to draw the portrait on his head.

Mosse Mchau, popularly known as Msanii the Barber, is an excited man after his shaving art video went viral. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.