Raila hair ‘style’ makes barber an online sensation

Mosse Mchau, popularly known as Msanii the Barber, is an excited man after his shaving art video went viral.

The clip shows Mchau using his shaving machines to draw Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga on 22-year-old Denis Mwangi’s head.

The barber’s artistry has caught the eyes of thousands of online users and left tongues wagging.

It took just hours for Mchau to become an online sensation.

“I’m elated to see people appreciate my work. It might seem like I’m new in this industry, but I’ve been around for many years. It is this video that has given me a wider recognition,” Mchau told the Sunday Nation recently.

“I practised drawing Mr Odinga on paper before attempting it using a shaving machine. The result was perfect. It takes about five hours to do that. I took advantage of January when clients are few.”

The self-taught barber says his phone has been ringing constantly, with new clients and his brand growing tremendously over the past few days.

When asked how much he charges for the style, Mosse says it is “priceless” because of the detail and hours of work put into it.

“For portraits, I charge Sh10,000 for the style; though it’s not worth the amount of prowess and time taken to craft it. Mr Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto are the only people trending in Kenya and as businessmen, we must align ourselves to attract clients using the elections. We are just making hay, this is a good opportunity,” reveals Mosse.

Shave Raila Odinga

He runs a shop known as Hair and Nails 001 together with his friend in Mombasa. He hopes to shave Mr Odinga during this electioneering period and finally get to draw the portrait on his head.

Mr Odinga’s portrait has elicited sharp reactions and further opened doors he never would have imagined. His clientele has grown and more politicians angle to draw their party leaders’ faces, including that of the DP.

“I cannot thank God enough for the blessings. But I am not affiliated with the political party. I just took interest in the political conversations at the Coast and decided to start with Mr Odinga’s portrait. I knew it’d mean a lot to his fanatics. I hope he’ll allow me to shave him on one of his tours to the coastal region, I’d be so honoured. My next project is the DP,” says Mosse.

He downloaded Mr Odinga’s best photos and used a machine to make the face details. Thereafter, he draws the portrait using an eye pencil. His charges vary according to the amount of detail.

He has previously won the best male hair stylist award at The Afro Hair Awards (Taha), meaning he is not new to the hair industry.

On how he achieved the milestone, Mosse has a lot to share with the Sunday Nation.

“I have always wanted to participate in the Taha Awards and when the opportunity came knocking, I jumped in. They were offering only 30 minutes for you to get as creative as possible. I realised we’d battle it out a day before Mashujaa Day, so, for a month, I practised how to shave the words Mashujaa on someone’s head and one side illustrate a man holding the Kenyan flag. The judges were amused and I took the award home,” he reveals.

Mosse recalls when he dropped out of school because of financial constraints. He got a job as a cleaner in a salon in 2009. That is where he developed an interest in shaving.

“I noticed that a shaving machine and a pencil are artistic tools and that I could be equally good with the machine as I had been with the pencil since I was a child. I took up the challenge and started doing my research on YouTube since I didn’t have money to enrol for training. I searched for the latest trends and followed keenly on every detail until I was set to start my career in 2014 as a professional barber; I have built a strong clientele ever since,” says Mosse.

Famous clients

The father of one has carved a niche, since not every barber is as popular as he is with the thousands of online followers he has acquired. He uses social media to attract clients after investing in a good phone, a camera, lightning and marketer-cum-social media manager.

“Down here at the coast, most ladies shave their hair because of the heat, but I realised most of them need unique haircuts from their online research. So, I identified this niche and positioned myself to give them the perfect look they desire. Most of my clients are ladies because they like how detailed I am and the fact that I research a lot from international stylists and barbers and on current trends,” he says.

He charges according to the design a client needs and the time it will take to execute it. He adds that ladies are the best network marketers and the referrals have built him a strong client base.

Apart from shaving, his salon offers massage services. He has worked in five barbershops before he decided to open his with his friend. He also does house calls, shaving his clients in Nairobi.

The second-born in a family of five was given the name Msanii by his clients because of his artistry. Some of his clients include Otile Brown, Prezzo and notable Mombasa actors and actresses.

His main wish is to become a personal barber for Kenya’s next president after the August 9 General Election. “I also do house calls for VIP clients. My mother is proud of my work. She supports me through prayers. I urge the youth to work hard. There’s a lot you can do, instead of lamenting joblessness. Had I pitied myself because of poverty, I wouldn’t have achieved what I have.”

His model is happy that Mr Odinga’s face attracted attention. “I agreed to be shaved with Mr Odinga’s portrait because I believe he will be the next president. I love him and my family is supporting me. This portrait has brought me too much attention, with people taking photos of me everywhere. It is my way of campaigning for Baba. I will remove the face when he is elected.”