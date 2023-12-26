Raila: Ruto using wrong diagnosis to tackle economic problems

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has warned Kenyans to brace themselves for tough times ahead as he predicted economic doom.

Mr Odinga said the Kenya Kwanza government led by President William Ruto had failed to save the economy from collapse, thereby making life unbearable for the common man.

The opposition leader, who was speaking during a Christmas service at St Peter's ACK Church in Nyamira, Bondo, claimed that the only thing President Ruto's government had done was to sell false hope to the people.

"But it is clear that this government has not only made life difficult but also has no clue on how to reduce the high cost of living," he said.

He added: "This government is like a doctor trying to treat an illness with a wrong diagnosis. Increasing taxes by this regime will not solve the country's problems.

Mr Odinga also called on Kenyans to focus on unity during the festive season.

The Azimio leader was accompanied by Siaya Governor James Orengo, MPs Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja), Samuel Atandi (Alego-Usonga), Ruth Odinga (Kisumu) and Anthony Oluoch (Mathare).

Governor Orengo also accused President Ruto of running a dishonest and incompetent government.

"This regime sought power to satisfy personal needs and not for the prosperity of Kenyans," Orengo said, warning Ruto against lying to Kenyans.

He further urged Kenyans to come out and resolve the situation now instead of waiting for 2027.

Mr Wandayi noted that the country faces a bleak future.

"This government is performing poorly and operations in many schools are likely to grind to a halt because they are owed capitation grants running into billions of shillings," the lawmaker said.

The Minority Leader also accused the government of not being fair in public appointments.

Mr Wandayi also claimed that the management of sugar factories had been changed and replaced by people from one ethnic group, and promised to lobby the head of state to revoke the appointments.

"There are so many communities in this country that can also run sectors like sugar processing companies. We will force President Ruto to ensure that these appointments are revoked," he said.