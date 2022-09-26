Raila presidential petition: Supreme Court releases full judgment

The Supreme Court of Kenya has released the detailed full judgment on the Presidential election petition 2022 and made seven recommendations relating to corporate governance of the electoral commission.

The first recommendation is that “Parliament should consider enhancing the statutory and regulatory framework on the separate policy and administrative remit of IEBC”.

It also says the roles of the IEBC Chairperson, Commissioners, the Chief Executive Officer, other staff and third parties should be clearly set out in both the legislative and administrative edicts.

The apex court dismissed nine presidential petitions filed by ODM leader Raila Odinga and his running mate Martha Karua and eight others.

The judges had promised to release the full judgment today.