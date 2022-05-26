Raila Odinga skips national prayer breakfast

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition presidential candidate Raila Odinga was a notable high profile absentee from this year’s National Prayer breakfast.

The former prime minister failed to join other leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy Dr William Ruto at the event held at Safari Park Hotel in Nairobi.

Mr Odinga was expected to share the dais with the other leaders as one of the invited guests.

Instead, he was represented at the prayer event by his running mate Martha Karua.

“Mine is just to appreciate this prayer breakfast. I am here also representing my principal, the Right Honourable Raila Amolo Odinga,” said Ms Karua.

She challenged political leaders, moving forward, to have their actions match their words during the campaigns and compete with ideas and not insults for peaceful elections and a united nation.

“I urge my colleagues that we lessen the tension in the nation by the way we treat each other. Lead the nation to value-driven campaigns and leadership,” she said.

Mr Odinga has been touring the Western region where on Wednesday the Azimio presidential flag bearer was in Vihiga County. He is today expected to be on a tour of Busia County.

The National Prayer Breakfast is held on the last Thursday of May every year to preach peace with Parliament normally taking charge of everything.

The theme of this year’s prayer breakfast is ‘transition’ which comes just 73 days before the country goes for a General Election that will see Kenyans elect their fifth president.