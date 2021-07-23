Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka swallow pride, meet over ‘coalition’ funds

DM leader Raila Odinga and Wiper’s Kalonzo Musyoka met yesterday over a dispute on sharing of political parties’ funds.

At this happened, two National Super Alliance (Nasa) constituent parties vowed to boycott a meeting proposed by the Orange party to resolve the impasse.

Mr Moses Wetangula’s Ford-Kenya and Mr Musalia Mudavadi’s Amani National Congress have vowed to snub the talks to be convened by registrar of political parties Anne Nderitu at ODM’s request to discuss the funds.

In yesterday’s meeting, Mr Musyoka reportedly presented Mr Odinga with a proposal from the three parties.

The impasse has damaged the relationship in Nasa after Wiper, Ford-Kenya and ANC accused ODM of reneging on a deal to share the cash. Ms Nderitu wrote to the three parties seeking their consent to convene the talks as requested by ODM. She can only act if the three parties give their consent and confirm availability.

But Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa (Ford-Kenya) and Lugari MP Ayub Savula (ANC) said they will not give their consent because the coalition agreement does not confer such powers to the registrar.

"We are only interested in the money, not the meeting,” Mr Wamalwa told the Nation. He said the role of the registrar is to distribute the money and not to arbitrate disputes among coalition partners.

Mistrust and suspicion

The three parties have staked their hopes on the meeting between Mr Odinga and Mr Musyoka. Mr Wamalwa said the outcome of the meeting will determine the course the parties will take as they chart their own path to the 2022 General Election.

Mr Savula, who is also the ANC deputy party leader, dismissed the planned meeting with the registrar, arguing that “there is nothing for the two sides to discuss”, citing mistrust.

He said the coalition agreement contains a formula on how partners are supposed to share the funds and challenged the registrar to ensure ODM meets its part of the bargain.

“There is high level of mistrust and suspicion between the two sides. ODM must come clean on this issue,” he said.

ODM secretary-general Edwin Sifuna dismissed Mr Savula and Mr Wamalwa as noisemakers.