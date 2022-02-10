Raila in India for daughter Rosemary’s treatment

Raila Odinga and Rosemary Odinga

Mr Raila Odinga and his daughter Rosemary at a past event. The ODM leader is in India for the treatment of his daughter whose eye ailments have dogged her since 2017, when she lost her eyesight.

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group
By  Ibrahim Oruko

Nation Media Group

ODM leader Raila Odinga is in India for the treatment of his daughter, Rosemary Odinga, it has emerged.

