Raila: How I beat coronavirus

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga has revealed details of his chilling three-week battle with Covid-19, which has already claimed 2,167 lives in the country, according to the latest Ministry of Health statistics.

Speaking on the matter for the first time since testing negative for the viral disease, the former Prime Minister disclosed he was in critical condition and had to be put on oxygen.

“…I was also on oxygen for a while but then I got out of it. It takes a process and one just has to be at it and be disciplined, following the instructions of the doctor,” Mr Odinga said during a joint televised press briefing with President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi, on Thursday.

He recalled that when he was first admitted to Nairobi Hospital, he was put on a certain drug, which he did not disclose, for the first five days.

He said he stayed at the facility for a week before being discharged to battle the virus in isolation at home.

“When I went back home, I was on a mixture of a regime, more of herbal drugs that I was able to receive,” he revealed.

“I have also been into steaming, mostly in the evenings, the ODM leader added.

In a voice depicting a man still in the process of recovery, the ODM leader said he was strong and happy to be back on his feet.

“You hardly can tell how you contract this disease because you really try to do your best. Like I’ve been keeping social distance, wearing masks and avoiding crowding but it just comes and you find yourself feverish and getting a little bit weak and then when they do the test they find you positive,” he said.

He pointed out that the best way to overcome the virus is to follow instructions from experts.

“There is no other way out of it. Now that vaccination is available, I want to encourage our people to take advantage of it, particularly those who are advanced in age,” Mr Odinga said, promising to arrange for a public vaccination “so that people can see that I have confidence in the process”.

The ODM leader recounted how the past three weeks have been “the most trying but reflective; most humbling but hopeful" in his life.

"Unfortunately this virus has claimed the lives of our loved ones, frontline soldiers and it is still knocking on our doors," he said, lauding his family for the good care and words of encouragements he received.

"I thank God for the healing, my medical team for their diligence and the ceaseless prayers from all of you. Mama Ida, my children and the larger Odinga family, I owe you!"

According to the latest statistics from the Ministry of Health released by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe on Thursday, the country’s cumulative fatalities stand at 2,167, with 93,067 recoveries.

A total of 1,557 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,879 patients are on home-based isolation and care.

“161 patients are in intensive care units (ICU), 48 of whom are on ventilatory support and 104 on supplemental oxygen. Nine patients are on observation,” he said.



Another 252 patients, the CS noted, are separately on supplementary oxygen, with 240 of them in the general wards and 12 the high dependency unit (HDU).

Mr Odinga noted it was unfortunate that the novel coronavirus had bounced back, threatening lives and its effects ravaging the country’s economy.

“We are facing hard times due to the Covid-19 pandemic and it is unfortunate that it has bounced back in a bad way.”

“We are losing our people daily; leaders, children and all and so we must all follow the health protocols,” he said, lauding president Kenyatta for inviting him out of his house for the country to see and appreciate his condition.

President Kenyatta said he was happy that Mr Odinga was once again back on his feet and that they would now continue with their journey of uniting Kenyans and spurring development of the country together.

“I’m happy and I thank God for this day, which marks the first day since my brother obtained a Covid-19-negative certificate. We thank God for protecting him during such a hard time,” the President said.

He went on: “We are happy because we are now getting back to work together as we have done in the past to unite Kenyans and improve our development.”

Mr Odinga had been admitted to Nairobi Hospital for five days after a visit for routine medical tests on March 9 after feeling fatigued, according to his personal physician, Dr Oluoch Olunya, a consultant neurosurgeon at the facility.

On March 11, Mr Odinga in a statement broke the news to the public after Dr Olunya confirmed he had contracted Covid-19.

"While the tests were several, one important result, which I have authorised the doctors to make public, is that I have been found to have been exposed to Covid-19," he said then.

He noted that despite the fact that he felt strong and in good shape after a few days in hospital, he would undergo the mandatory quarantine.

Mr Odinga went into isolation after leaving hospital on March 14, where he recovered and eventually tested negative for the virus.