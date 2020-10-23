Raila calls for end to police brutality in Nigeria

The African Union High Representative on Infrastructure, Mr Raila Odinga, has called for an end to police brutality against protesters in Nigeria, warning that violence against civilians threatens Africa's march towards democratisation, respect for rights and freedoms, and the rule of law.

Mr Odinga urged the AU and Nigerian authorities to investigate the violence and murders and hold the perpetrators to account, adding that there can be no excuse for the kind of brutality meted out on unarmed civilians protesting against misconduct on the part of the police.

“Africa and its institutions must stand up for and condemn the brutalisation of its citizens at home with the same energy and vigour it responds to the violations of its citizens abroad,” Mr Odinga said in a statement released on Thursday.

Nigeria has been rocked by days of nationwide protests over police brutality, following claims of kidnapping, harassment and extortion by a controversial police unit known as the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The protests turned bloody in Lagos on Tuesday as the people defied a curfew order and held rallies to condemn the police.

While condoling with the families of those who died and wishing speedy recovery to the injured, Mr Odinga warned that the continent won't achieve much without respect for rights and freedoms of the individual.

“We need to disembark from the politics of confrontation and violence and pursue restraint and engagement to resolve our differences,” Mr Odinga said.

He urged authorities in Nigeria to ensure they use their positions to protect the lives, rights and freedoms of citizens.

Protesters poured into the streets following weeks of outcry on social media over claims of kidnapping, harassment and extortion by SARS.

Police have been accused of using excessive force against peaceful demonstrations, allegedly causing deaths and injuries.