Quit selling alcohol or face the sack- Interior CS tells police officers

Police and other law enforcement officers operating alcohol businesses have been directed to close down their bars and joints or face the sack.

The targeted public officers include those from the police force, the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA), the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBs), and the Anti-Counterfeit Authority (ACA), among other law enforcement government agencies.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Prof Kithure Kindiki, conflict of interest has been identified as a major impediment in the enforcement of policies on the eradication of illicit liquor and narcotic drugs.

“Through the National Security Council, we have directed all Public officers who are involved in any business connected with alcohol that they must stop and leave that business or resign from the service immediately,” Prof Kindiki said while touring parts of the North Rift Valley region on Monday.

He spoke, as he revealed plans to transfer at least 40,000 police officers who have stayed in work stations for more than three years to new stations in a new government effort to enhance security across the country.

Speaking at Trans Nzoia County Kitale headquarters after attending a security meeting, the CS said the government has already started implementing a three-year transfer policy of police officers.

“All police officers who have served in one police station for more than three years must be transferred in the next one month. The program is ongoing. We have already transferred over 10,000 officers and we are targeting to transfer a total of 42,500 officers as soon as possible,” said the CS.

The CS told political leaders to stay out of the government's fight against illicit brews, noting that law enforcement officers involved in the alcohol business present a conflict of interest, hence their acts amount to fighting government efforts to bring sanity in the sector.

“Regardless of whether the business is legal, as long as the owner is a public servant working as an enforcement officer, they must close the business or leave the service,” he stated.

“This is not a political matter but a law enforcement issue,” the CS stated, instituting that it was a government directive and all citizens must abide by it.

According to the CS, Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome and other stakeholders are working together to ensure directives in the fight against illicit brews are fully implemented without fail.



