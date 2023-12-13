Questions as President Ruto praises 'independent institutions' in Kenya

President William Ruto on Tuesday painted a rosy picture of Kenya's maturing democracy, with independent institutions providing robust checks and balances.

The pronouncement comes as the president continues to face accusations that he presides over a government bent on interfering with independent offices and institutions.

Hailing the country for making significant strides from a one-party state to a competitive, multi-party and devolved system of governance, the President said the country's independent institutions have lived up to their constitutional expectations.

Speaking during the 60th Jamhuri Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens in Nairobi, President Ruto said Kenya's institutions of governance have evolved significantly in tandem with the country's maturing democracy.

He said Parliament is now more than ever an independent and assertive organ of government. But this has rubbed most pundits the wrong way.

The Head of State also cited the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), the Judiciary, the Commission on Revenue Allocation (CRA) and the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) as other institutions that have lived up to the law.

He said the Judiciary, which is Kenya's foremost anchor of the rule of law, continues to grow in its capacity to authoritatively discharge its constitutional mandate and make justice a right of every citizen.

To deliver effective and efficient services to the people, the President said his administration has provided resources to the judiciary, promoted respect for its independence and deferred to its authority to deepen our credentials as a nation guided by the rule of law.

“To complete this framework of institutions designed to safeguard and promote constitutionalism and the rule of law, our constitutional commissions and independent offices have evolved to discharge their mandate in accordance with the Constitution in a most constructive manner in support of good governance,” said President Ruto.

He added that his administration has ensured that more funds are allocated to devolved units and disbursed on time.

Interestingly, the President did not mention the Office of the Controller of Budget or the National Lands Commission (NLC) where the Kenya Kwanza government is currently embroiled in a battle with.

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o is currently facing charges over a 2019 case after calling out the current regime over its financial excesses, while the government has sponsored a bill in the National Assembly that seeks to strip the NLC of its valuation and compensation powers.

The President said the autonomy of one of the three arms of government has resulted in clearer party positions on key national issues and structured cross-party engagement across the political divide whenever circumstances and the national interest require.

He added that there are proposals to also increase the autonomy of the county assemblies in a bid to transform them into independent watchdogs, policymakers and representatives of the people in the counties.

President Ruto's administration has been accused of interfering with other opposition-allied political parties, with Azimio leader Raila Odinga at the forefront of the accusations.

Raila has denounced how the current government has lured elected opposition leaders to join the government and make them its lapdogs.

Nonetheless, the Head of State said Kenya's political culture has evolved considerably, citing the 2022 elections as an example of the new direction the country has taken, reflecting the true will and confidence of Kenyans in democracy.

“We are now committed to making sure that at every election, our democratic competition is less about personalities and tribes, and more about issues and the national interest,” said President Ruto.

“Devolution is growing its roots deeper to connect with the soul and spirit of our nation. We have consistently allocated more resources and made them available on time, while supporting measures to further empower the county assemblies to become good stewards.”