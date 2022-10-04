Queries emerge over how Kenya used Sh83.7bn from IMF

Two organisations, Christian Aid and the Institute of Public Finance (IPF) have questioned how the Kenyan government utilised Sh83.7 billion (USD737.6 million) worth of special drawing rights (SDRs) received from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in August 2021.

The IMF board on August 23, 2021, approved a general SDR allocation of 456.5 billion (USD650 billion) aimed at addressing the global need for reserves, fostering confidence, and supporting a resilient and sustainable global recovery.

The allocation came at a time when many economies, especially developing countries, were struggling with the adverse impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic. Kenya experienced the sharpest contraction of the economy in the last two decades at 0.3 per cent.

Across the sectors, the service sector was the most affected by the pandemic, with a near collapse of the tourism sector. Covid-19 reversed the gains made in poverty reduction by pushing approximately 6.2 million Kenyans into poverty.

This contributed to the loss of income, equivalent to 11.7 per cent of the national gross domestic product (GDP), job losses, and pay cuts. Revenue collection was severely affected during the pandemic, resulting in heightened debt accumulation.

Kenya’s public debt increased from Sh5.8 trillion in June 2019 to Sh6.7 trillion in June 2020 and further to Sh7.6 trillion in June 2021 and Sh8.5 trillion as of June 2022. Fiscal stability has remained a matter of necessity post-Covid-19. By approving the SDR allocation, the IMF offered a much-needed reprieve for Kenya as the fiscal space shrunk further during the pandemic.

In a letter of intent to the IMF, the Kenyan government had indicated that half of SDR allocation would be lent out to the National Treasury, while the other half would be retained at the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) to boost the country’s official foreign exchange reserves that had come under intense pressure from the rising cost of the imports as well the appreciation of the US dollar.

The National Treasury projected to borrow approximately Sh41.8 billion from the CBK.

“Nonetheless, the government remains silent on whether proceeds from the SDRs allocation were directed towards targeted programmes or specific expenditures,” said Milton Ogada Programme Officer, Economic and Climate Justice at Christian Aid, an international NGO with its headquarters in London.

The National Treasury in the draft 2022 Budget Review and Outlook Paper (BROP), reports IMF’s SDR allocation of Sh40.8 billion as part of government borrowing that financed its fiscal deficit in FY 2021/22.

The government reports that it deviated from the principles of fiscal responsibility where part of the borrowed funds was used to finance 17.7 percent of recurrent expenditure and external loan redemption.

According to the National Treasury, this deviation was occasioned by the need to cushion the poor from the adverse effects of the Covid-19 pandemic as well as the purchase of Covid-19 vaccines.

Further, Mr Ogada expressed: “While some countries utilised their SDRs all at once, Kenya has been utilising small bits of SDRs. IMF’s data on Kenya’s SDRs Allocation and Holding reveal that the government had only utilised 14.4 per cent of the 2021 SDR allocation while the National Treasury reports it borrowed Sh40.8 billion from the CBK in the draft 2022 BROP, part of which went to external loan redemption explicitly exhibiting information gaps on the country’s use of SDRs.”

“From our review, we could not establish whether the government directed the SDR allocation to specific sectors or programmes. This is partly because the IMF does not attach conditions to the use of SDRs by recipient countries.

Similarly, the government has not developed a legal framework on SDR utilisation and reporting, thus creating a room for little or no transparency and accountability around the use of SDRs,” shared Diana Lewinsky, Fiscal Analyst at the IPF, a Nairobi- based independent think-tank that seeks to further transparency, accountability, equity, efficiency, and fiscal discipline in public finance management.

Experts from the two organisations are asking the government to develop a clear legal framework against which oversight institutions including Parliament and the Office of the Auditor-General to hold the government to account, and entrench transparency and accountability in SDR use according to the Constitution.

Also, they want the government to publish and publicise information on SDR utilisation including information on any arrangements between the National Treasury and the Central Bank as well as sectors and programmes that directly benefit from SDRs.