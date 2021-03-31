Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
Mohammed Abed | AFP

News

Prime

Queries as hospitals start giving out controversial Covid jab

logo (1)

By  Angela Oketch  &  Leon Lidigu

What you need to know:

  • Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi and lawyer Donald Kipkorir said they had received their doses.
  • Russian vaccine is available at Bliss Medical Centres in Nairobi and Kisii, and Apples and Senses on Muthaiga Road, Nairobi.


The controversy surrounding the Russian Covid-19 vaccine in Kenya deepened yesterday after hospitals started administering it even as the Health ministry insisted it had not approved its distribution.

Editor's picks

More from News

  1. Kenya reports 1,412 new Covid-19 cases

  2. Sudan pays $335m for anti-US terror victims

  3. ICC upholds Laurent Gbagbo's acquittal

  4. Sputnik V vaccine authorised for emergency use, State says

  5. PRIME Kemsa board on the spot over Covid scandal

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.