Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital
Quack medic who’s been treating patients for 8 years

By  Benson Ayienda

  • The man was last month involved in an operation on a patient who later died.
  • The incident has sparked fears among residents about the quality of services being offered at the hospital.


The Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital (KTRH) administration is in a spot after the unearthing of a man masquerading as a qualified anaesthetist who has been attending to patients for the past eight years.

