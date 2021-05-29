Benard Odongo Obunga
Qatar embassy, contractor in property makeover pay dispute

By  Mercy Chelangat  &  Daniel Ogetta

What you need to know:

  • Mr Benard Odongo Obunga, 48, says through his firm Benedies Construction, he had worked for the embassy of Qatar on various projects involving renovations, and duly paid in full, and on time upon completion of the projects.

A Kenyan contractor is locked in a tussle with the Qatar embassy over payment for renovations to the ambassador’s residence in Nairobi. For three years now, he has been hoping to be paid for work done for the embassy in vain.

