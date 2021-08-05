Crime scene
Qatar-bound widow who was murdered before departure laid to rest

By  Mary Wambui

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The mother of three was allegedly stabbed by her boyfriend on Monday after a quarrel.
  • Friends and family eulogised the deceased woman as kind and loving person.


A 34-year-old woman who was allegedly killed by her boyfriend in Kahawa West was yesterday laid to rest next to her late husband’s grave in Gatitu village-Githiga sub location, Kiambu county.

