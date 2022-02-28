Infrastructure Principal Secretary Paul Maringa

Infrastructure Principal Secretary Paul Maringa. More than Sh47 billion meant for the construction of roads was returned to the National Treasury between 2016 and last year, despite the sorry state of infrastructure in many parts of the country.

Puzzle of Sh47bn road funds returned to the Treasury

By  Samwel Owino

