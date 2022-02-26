Puzzle of exorbitant KNBS census SMS bundles 

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) spent Sh38.85 million to buy 30 million Short Message Services (SMS) from Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom during the 2019 census.

But the expenditure could have been around Sh2.4 million or lower had KNBS bought the services at market rates.

The agency spent between Sh1.15 and Sh1.34 for every SMS, far more expensive than what the service providers charge when customers buy SMSs as single units or in bulk.

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu’s report on KNBS’ use of public funds in 2019/20 notes that the agency could not provide evidence on the number of SMSs sent, when they were sent, delivery records, rejection records and details of the recipient numbers.

The report says: “Although the suppliers had invoiced for 30 million SMS on 29 July 2019 for use through Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom networks, only Safaricom had confirmed having had their network used to send 22,856,831 bulk SMSs with the balance of 7,143,169 SMS valued at Sh8.2 million having not been confirmed as having been utilised.

“Airtel and Telkom networks did not confirm having had any SMS sent through their networks.”

The report details the extravagance at KNBS during the period and a possible loophole through which Sh36 million in public funds was stolen.

KNBS payments for SMSs were 13 to 144 times more expensive.

Safaricom sells bulk SMSs for Sh0.1 per SMS when a customer buys a bundle of more than 10 million. KNBS paid the company Sh30 million for 22.8 million SMSs, meaning it paid Sh1.34 per SMS.

This price is 13.4 times more expensive when KNBS would have spent as little as Sh2.286 million.

And while KNBS, Airtel and Telkom did not provide records to show the number of SMSs sent through their platforms and the amounts charged, the Sh8.2 million reported spent on the remaining 7.1 million SMSs mean an average of Sh1.15 was spent per SMS.

On Airtel, this would be 143.7 times more expensive, judging by the company’s current daily SMS tariffs, and 23 times more expensive, calculated by its monthly subscription of Sh75 for 1,500 SMSs. It would be 28.7 times more expensive on Telkom, which sells daily SMS bundles at Sh10 for 250 SMSs.

An average of Airtel and Telkom charges shows KNBS could have spent at most Sh173,436 for the 7.1 million SMSs, revealing that in total, the exaggeration in prices by KNBS – by between 1,340 and 14,375 per cent judging by the current market rates – cost Kenyans over Sh36 million.

Ms Gathungu also questions the spending of Sh218 million by KNBS during the census to buy airtime, data bundles and SIM cards. The agency could not provide “detailed analysis on the quantities of data bundles supplied, how much was utilised and how it was utilised over the period of the census and the balance as at 30 June, 2020”.

The two are among issues the Auditor-General has raised concerning the management of public funds at KNBS in 2019/20, particularly in the census that cost Kenyans Sh18.5 billion.

Her report also reveals that taxpayers could have lost millions more due to flawed procurement processes at KNBS.

Ms Gathungu questions the payment of Sh4.6 billion to census personnel, saying KNBS failed to produce records on who was paid, the days worked and evidence of work done. Her report shows there are gaps in KNBS’ reporting that could have been abused to steal public money.

“The statement of financial performance reflects project expenses... of Sh10.08 billion. Included in the amount of Sh9.2 billion in respect of the 2019 Kenya Household and Population Census (KHPC) are enumerators’ expenses, content supervisors and ICT supervisors of Sh3.2 billion, Sh1.19 billion and Sh197.5 million respectively, totaling Sh4.599 billion,” the report says.

“There were no details on the number of days worked and evidence of work done by way of signed attendance sheets for each person paid. Also, Management did not provide documents in support of recruitment (in) counties of ICT supervisors, content supervisors and enumerators.”

The report also faults a Sh500 million payment to the National Police Service as allowances for police officers who provided security during the census.

KNBS and the service failed to provide the number of security officers who were deployed, their respective stations, the number of days worked and the amounts received by each officer.

“There were no daily attendance registers to authenticate the identity of officers that rendered the services at various locations as proof of participation in the exercise and hence justification for the payment," Ms Gathungu observed.