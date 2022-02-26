Census

Kenya Nation Bureau of Statistics enumerators at Tuuti Sub-location in Kanduyi, Bungoma County in transferring data during the 2019 Population and Housing Census on August 28, 2019. 

| Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

News

Prime

Puzzle of exorbitant KNBS census SMS bundles 



By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) spent Sh38.85 million to buy 30 million Short Message Services (SMS) from Safaricom, Airtel and Telkom during the 2019 census. 

