Rachael Ruto to grace Nema end-year party at Weston Hotel

The environment watchdog Nema has arranged an end-of-year party for its employees at Nairobi’s Weston Hotel, which is owned by President William Ruto.

In a memo seen by the Nation, Nema Director-General Mamo B Mamo on November 29 told staff at the agency’s headquarters, including interns, that they will meet at the luxurious hotel on Friday, December 2, at 10am for the event.

“As you are aware, we have not been able to gather together as a family for two years due to the effects of Covid-19 … officers from the field will be paid DSA and transport refund to enable you to attend the event,” the memo says.

First Lady Rachel Ruto will be the chief guest at the event.

Nema is one of the government agencies affected by a directive from the National Treasury to curb expenditures.

Early last month, Treasury CS Njuguna Ndung'u issued guidelines on spending to all ministries, departments and agencies, the Judiciary, Parliament, constitutional commissions and independent offices.

The action followed a disappointing first quarter of tax collections, blamed on transition-related issues after the August elections.

Re-prioritise spending

“Financial challenges, as well as emerging expenditure pressures, will require the government to realign and re-prioritise spending within a sustainable framework,” Prof Ndung’u said.

The government was rationalising expenditures and mobilising revenues to achieve a deficit financing target of 5.7 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), he added.

Accordingly, accounting officers in all departments, agencies and ministries were required to provide programme outputs and performance indicators to reflect the service levels of the adjusted expenditures.

News of Nema’s planned gathering comes barely a month after members of the Kericho County Assembly (MCAs) drew unwanted attention for planning to hold a workshop on vetting chief officers at Weston Hotel.