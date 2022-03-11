Puff puff pass: University students on an all-time high

smoking

Approximately 80 per cent of adult smokers become daily smokers before turning 21 years. 

Photo credit: Shutterstock
logo (8)

By  Mercy Simiyu

An apartment block in Thika hosts several students from different universities. The first floor is reserved for men. At the end of the block is a room, where we meet John (not his real name), a fourth-year student at Mount Kenya University.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.