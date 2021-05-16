Public Service Commission chair Stephen Kirogo dies

Career public administrator Stephen Kinyanjui Kirogo, who was the chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC), died at a Nairobi hospital on Friday.

Having begun his career in 1984 as an assistant secretary in the office of the President, Kirogo rose steadily through the ranks of the civil service.

He went on to become a district officer, district commissioner, senior assistant secretary, undersecretary, deputy secretary, head of public service, secretary to the State Corporations Advisory Committee and principal administrative secretary (PAS) to the Cabinet.

He held the latter position since 2012.

Kirogo also chaired the board of Ndururumo Secondary School in Laikipia County and was a member of the board of Bahati Girls’ High School in Nakuru County. He also served as vice chair of the Parish Council of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK).

For his contributions to the public service, he was awarded the the Order of the Elder of the Burning Spear and the Order of the Chief of the Burning Spear (CBS) by the President.

He had an Executive Masters in Business Administration (MBA) degree and a postgraduate diploma in business development from Inoorero University, and a Bachelor of Arts degree and a postgraduate diploma in public relations and communications from Kenyatta University.

Uhuru’s eulogy

President Uhuru Kenyatta eulogised Kirogo as a distinguished public servant who contributed immensely to the transformation of Kenya's public service by initiating critical reforms aimed at enhancing efficiency in service delivery.

“It is sad that the cruel hand of death has robbed us of Mr Kirogo, a polished gentleman and refined administrator whose contribution to the transformation of our country's public sector shall be sorely missed,” President Kenyatta said in a statement on Friday.

“Mr Kirogo enjoyed a stellar career as an administrator in the public service spanning over 30 years. It is his long experience and strong administrative credentials that enabled him to steer our Public Service Commission on a trajectory of growth.”

The head of State stated it was through Kirogo’s “steadfastness and foresight” that transformational programmes such as the Public Service Internship Programme took off.

"The country will remember Mr Kirogo for very many good deeds. One of his outstanding achievements in recent years is the internship programme which continues to prop up the careers of very many young Kenyans," President Kenyatta said.