Public Procurement Regulatory Authority warns NHIF over Sh6bn tender flaws

The Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA) has warned the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) against bungling the Sh6.9 billion tender to provide insurance cover for civil servants and National Youth Service (NYS) staff.

NHIF, a public insurer, has twice cancelled Tender No. NHIF/035/2022-2023 due to irregularities in the tender documents.

The cancelled tender was for the provision of insurance services (consortium) for Group Personal Accident (GPA) and Work Injury Benefits Act (WIBA) for the 120,047 civil servants and staff of the NYS.

The PPRA, in its advice to NHIF, has warned that the nature of the services provided under two contracts signed by the public insurer and the co-insurers are critical services which expose the beneficiaries to great risks if they are not available.

This means that the remaining period of the tender window — until July 14, 2023 — would not be sufficient for NHIF to advertise, receive bids, evaluate and award the tender.

No interruption

“It is, therefore, imperative that the contracts are in place and the services are provided without interruption to avoid the risk that public servants and other beneficiaries under the contracts are likely to be exposed to,” PPRA’s advice to NHIF reads in part.

PPRA noted that “this requires that your entity should have put in place mechanisms to ensure that a new contract is in place well before the expiry date of the original contract”.

“However, we note that this has not been done and our advice is that your entity should use the time remaining within the three-month variation period to determine whether it will have advertised, received tenders, evaluated and awarded new contracts for the services.”

The variations introduced by NHIF in the tender document amounted to more than 25 per cent of the original contract price.

PPRA’s advice also cautions NHIF to strictly adhere to the direct procurement procedure set out in the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act and its accompanying regulations.

It noted that in conducting new tenders for the services, NHIF should avoid requirements that are unreasonable and designed to limit competition among bidders.