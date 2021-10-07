Public agencies asked to furnish SRC with details of allowances

Lyn Mengich

Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) chairperson Lyn Mengich speaks to the media during the release of the newly launched directives on Allowances Policy Guidelines for the Public Servants at the commission offices on October 7, 2021.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group
logo (12)

By  Peter Mburu

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The SRC said it is its constitutional mandate to set, regularly review and advise on allowances paid to public service officers.
  • Commission to review and issue advice on allowances to individual public institutions by the end of April 2022.

Public institutions have up to November 30 to submit to the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) details of all allowances they pay to their employees.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.