PSC extends application deadline for PS positions

The government extended application deadline for principal secretaries positions by seven days.

The deadline, which was set to expire on September 20, 2022, has been pushed to September 27, 2022.

According to Public Service Commission CEO Simon Rotich, the extension will offer interested applicants time to submit their applications.

PSC is expected to recommend persons to be appointed to the President who will then nominate candidates for the posts. The names of the candidates will then be forwarded to the Parliament for approval.

Principal Secretaries are usually involved in the coordination and implementation of government projects in State departments. They also oversee the allocation of resources in the counties.